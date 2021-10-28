PINETOPS - Virginia Pearl Varnell Carraway, died on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at 10 am, at Pineview Cemetery. Visitation immediately following the service at the graveside. Arrangements by Farmville Funeral Home.
