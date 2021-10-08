GREENVILLE - Vivian Peterson, died on Thurs. Sept. 30, 2021. Celebration of Life Sunday at 2:30 pm, at Selvia FWB Church. Visitation 5-8 pm Saturday at the church. Arrangements by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary & Cremation Services; Farmville.
