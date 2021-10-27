CONCORD, NC - Wanda Diane Saulsbury, 52, died on Saturday October 23, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at noon, at Saulsbury Cemetery, Ahoskie. Viewing 2-6 pm Friday at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
