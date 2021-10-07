Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: October 7, 2021 @ 3:19 am
GREENVILLE - Warren Obia Norris, 68, died on Friday, October 1, 2021. Memorial service Friday at 2 pm, at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel.
The Daily Reflector
