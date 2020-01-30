AYDEN - William Oscar Blount, 101, died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1:30 p.m., at Zion Chapel F.W.B. Church. Viewing 3-7 p.m. Friday at Charles Edwards Funeral Home and Cremations.
