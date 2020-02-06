GREENVILLE - William Thomas (Thick Man) Carney, 57, died on Friday, January 31, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Chapel. Viewing Friday 2-6 p.m. at the funeral.
