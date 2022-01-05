Sorry, an error occurred.
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 5, 2022 @ 12:43 am
WINTERVILLE - William "Billy" Coppola, 88, died on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Services are private. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
The Daily Reflector
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.