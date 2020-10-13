GREENVILLE - William Lee Council, 82, died on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Funeral Thursday at 1 p.m., at English Chapel FWB Church. Viewing noon - 1 p.m. prior to service. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.
