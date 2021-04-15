NORFOLK, VA - William E. Jackson, 85, died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 am, at Mt. Calvary Church, Greenville. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service.
Updated: April 15, 2021 @ 1:59 am
