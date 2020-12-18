Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: December 18, 2020 @ 12:22 am
GREENVILLE- William Gray "Uncle Bill" Newton, 90, died on Wednesday December 9, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing one hour prior to service. Masks required and social distancing observed.