WASHINGTON, DC - William Louis O'Neal, 76, died on Sunday August 23, 2020. Funeral was held Monday at 1 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing was held 11 a.m-1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
