GREENVILLE - William "Bill" Marshall Reading, 73, died on Friday, November 19, 2021. Funeral Friday at 11 am, at Smith Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- A deluge of dogs: Humane Society takes in 17 puppies in one day
- Native tree yields highly prized nuts, wood
- Police investigating Ayden bank robbery
- Getting older: Unwanted things grow, wanted things fall off
- No injuries reported in Tuesday night house fire
- Man who allegedly ran from car, yelled at vehicles arrested for DWI
- Yolanda and George Kragel
- First Christian in Grifton installs pastor
- Ann Speight
- Animals for adoption