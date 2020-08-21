Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: August 21, 2020 @ 12:25 am
GREENVILLE - William R. White, died on Thurs. Aug. 13, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Reimage Church, Winterville. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary, Farmville.