Updated: January 15, 2022
GREENVILLE - Willie Mae Lawrence Becton, 80, died on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Funeral 2 pm at Sunday, at Reimage Church. Viewing 1 hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services.
