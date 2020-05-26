Cloudy. High 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 26, 2020
GREENVILLE - Willie "Butch" Vance Briley, 73, died on May 24, 2020. Funeral Friday at 11 am, at the funeral home. Visitation Thursday from 5-7 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.