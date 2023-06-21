Willie "Clockman" Messer Jun 21, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NASHVILLE - Willie "Clockman" Messer, 93, died on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Funeral Thursday at 12:00 pm, at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Non-criminal Law Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions The Daily Reflector Graduates - 2023 Eastern Living - May 2023 What 2 Watch Carolina Brew Scene - Summer 2023 Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Poll Do you support funding tuition to private and religious schools with public funds? You voted: Completely Mostly Mostly not Not at all Vote View Results Back