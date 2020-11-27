MAURY - Willie Johnson, 69, died on Thursday November 19, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Snow Hill Cemetery. Viewing 2-6 p.m. Friday at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Due to Covid 19, only those invited may attend.
