Updated: December 22, 2021 @ 1:04 am
ADELPHI, MD - Willie D. Morris, 73, died on Monday, December 13, 2021. Funeral Wednesday at 1 pm, at Mt. Calvary FWB Church. Arrangements by B.G. Barrett Funeral Home.
The Daily Reflector
