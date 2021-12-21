ADELPHI, MD - Willie D. Morris, 73, died on Monday, December 13, 2021. Funeral Wednesday at 1 pm, at Warren's. Chapel F.W.B.Church. Viewing 5-7 pm Tuesday at B. G. Barrett Funeral Home Chapel.
