Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 1:12 am
GREENVILLE - Willie Daniel Thigpen, 84, died on Monday, April 27, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 3 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing Saturday 12 noon-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend.