Sorry, an error occurred.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 5, 2021 @ 1:02 am
GREENVILLE - Wyella Moore, 79, died on September 30, 2021. Arrangements by B.G. Barrett Funeral Home.
The Daily Reflector
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.