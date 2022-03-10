Abner House

GREENVILLE - Abner Wayne House passed away peacefully March 5, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was the son of the late Berry and Mildred House Sr. He was married to Virginia Garner on December 2, 1973. He graduated from Robersonville High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from NC State University in 1973.
Abner was a member of the Frist Christian Church of Robersonville, where he served as a deacon and elder. He was on the Martin County Airport Commission and involved in their Wright Flight Program. He was Master of Stonewall Masonic Lodge #296 and a Shriner. Abner retired from USDA Farm Service Agency as a Farm Loan Officer after 33 years. He worked for Vidant Medical Center as a Telecommunicator for several years before retiring.
He enjoyed hunting, cooking, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed taking his granddaughter, Carson, fishing.
Abner was survived by his wife, Virginia of 48 years, daughters, Leigh-Anna Ballard (Jeremy) of Colfax, and Meredith House of Raleigh, NC. Granddaughter Carson Ballard; sister, Phyllis Stroud of Danville, VA and special nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Berry and Mildred House Sr, he was preceded in death by his son, Abner Blaine House, brothers, Berry House Jr and Philip House.
There will be a memorial service at the Frist Christian Church in Robersonville Saturday, March 12th at 2pm with visitation prior to service at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church P. O. Box 755 Robersonville, NC 27871 or the Duke Cancer Institute-Office of Development 300 W Morgan St, Suite 1200 Durham, NC 27701.