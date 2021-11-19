Ada Atkinson Highsmith
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Ada Atkinson Highsmith, 84, died Monday, November 15, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the chapel.
Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are recommended.