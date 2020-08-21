Addie Dixon Hopkins
NEW YORK - Mrs. Addie Dixon Hopkins, 75, died Friday, August 14, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel.
A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Addie D. Hopkins will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.