Adrian Jordan Walls
AYDEN - On the evening of August 19, 2020, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and fiance Adrian Jordan Walls, born December 5, 1986, shuffled off this mortal coil and sailed on to that great gig in the sky. Adrian's was a passionate soul that touched the lives of everyone around him, wherever he went. He seldom met a stranger, nor lived in fear of the strange.
This old world clawed, scratched, bit, and kicked him around more often than it beckoned him into its warm embrace. Yet each and every time, undaunted, he arose like a phoenix from the ashes of discontent to spread his wings until, finally - in a twist of fate full of ironies enough to rival Shakespeare - he rose no more. He was a lover, a fighter, a thinker, a rocker, a rebel, a gardener, a chef. He was born to be wild, and long did he run; a free spirit with a heart of gold.
A longtime student of life, always a student of nature, towards the end he became a student of the sciences and aspired to be a plant biologist, attending Pitt Community College, where he excelled as an honor student, with plans to transfer to North Carolina State University. A native of Ayden, longtime resident of Greenville, he poured his love into the creation of the Forbes Street Community Garden, a project in which he was most proud. In the end, he finally found the love he truly needed in a woman that truly loved him back and was engaged to be married. His future was so bright, he had to wear shades.
His body will be cremated so that those that love him may carry a piece of him with them wherever they may roam.
He is survived by his fiance, Heather Jessica "Mac" MacIntyre; his father, James David Walls; his mother, Victoria Diane Walls; his step-mother, Pearla Kay Walls; his brother, Eric Andro Walls; his sister-in-law, Jamie Lynn Walls; his nieces, Isabel Presley Walls and Makalia Marie Thigpen; his grandfather, Plum Jordan Walls; his grandmother, Clara Whitman, and his uncles and aunts, Carlton, Teresa, Lisa, Lloyd and Jim.
All will love and miss him forever. Shine on you crazy diamond. The family will hold a small private memorial for family and friends at his father and stepmother's home. For more information regarding date and time, contact Eric Walls at erockwalls@gmail.com.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden.