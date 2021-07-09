Mrs. Agnes E. Pettaway, 60, died Monday, July 5, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held 1 hour prior to service in the Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com .

