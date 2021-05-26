Alan and Susan Stancill, went home together to be with their Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 22, 2021 after a successful flight to see their grandchildren. They woke up Sunday morning into the presence of the Almighty! Knowing that their final destination was never in question, gives us hope that one day we will enjoy their smiling faces again. A memorial service will be conducted Friday at 5pm at Faith Assembly Church, Winterville. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 3pm. Alan, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, was an avid member of the sportsmen’s community and owner of Stancill’s Wild Game Meat Processing. Susan, a native of Martin County, lived most of her life in Pitt County and was a licensed clinical social worker who focused on adolescent behavioral health. She also assisted her husband in the family business. Together with their business, they were able to serve the community and various ministries with their time and resources. Without a doubt, running a business came in a distant second to their one true purpose: ensuring as many as possible could join them in their heavenly home. If their life and work has had any impact on you, it was done with the goal of showing the true heart of what it means to serve others, and to serve Christ. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, JW and Anna Stancill. Susan was preceded in death by her first husband, George Emory; and parents, Edward Bunting and Gladys Peaden Mayo. Alan and Susan are survived by their children, Steven Emory and wife Amanda of Winterville, Michael Emory and wife Marian of Oak Island, Justin Stancill of Ayden, and Brooke Santos and husband Marvin of Greenville; grandchildren, William, Marie, Lincoln, Madelyn, and Gideon Emory and Isabel Santos; Alan’s sisters, Sandra Thomas and husband Linwood and Tammy McLawhorn and husband Dean; Susan’s siblings, Denise Morales and husband Michael, Rudy Newsome and wife Tammy, and Greg Newsome; and many nieces and nephews. Alan and Susan gave to many ministries, so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support any ministry the Lord leads you. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.smithfcs.com.