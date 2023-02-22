Alan Bradford Dittmar, age 75, of Ayden, NC, died peacefully on Feb. 9, 2023, with his wife at his side, after sudden cardiac arrest. Born on April 11, 1947, Alan was the son of Robert (Bob) Dittmar and Eunice (Sandy) Dittmar. His father’s Marine Corps Service from 1949 to 1965 took Alan and his siblings to many places including Honolulu, HI, and Swansboro, NC. After graduating from high school at Tennessee Military Institute in 1965, Alan moved with his family to Raleigh, NC. In 1967, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served time in Vietnam with the rank of Corporal. As an adult, Alan lived in many places, including California, Texas, and Indiana, before returning to Raleigh where he owned an electrical contractor business. In 2006, Alan married his sweetheart, Ulla-Britta (Godwin), and settled in Ayden, NC. Alan loved to fish, garden, sing and play guitar, and watch sports, especially the NC State Wolfpack. He enjoyed hanging out with a special group of friends who will forever remember Alan’s joyfulness and kind heart. Alan was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Jennifer Dittmar. He is survived by his wife, Ulla-Britta Dittmar (formerly Godwin) ; siblings, Timothy Dittmar, Craig Dittmar (Beth Nelson), Leslie Gay Dittmar, and Meredith Dittmar; stepchildren Leonard Godwin (Brianne), and Natalie Godwin Epperson (William); and step grandchildren Silas, Cordelia, and Emmitt. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.