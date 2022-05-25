Alayna McKinley Barnes, 6, of Grifton, NC passed away on Monday May 2, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center of Greenville, NC. She was born on October 1, 2015 in Pitt County, NC to Kara Barnes and Clifton Wilson. Alayna was a girly girl and pink was her favorite color. She loved playing dress up, bows, shoes, painting her nails, listening to music, dancing, riding her bike, playing with her friends, picking flowers and writing love notes to her friends and family. She lived life BIG and always had the biggest smile on her face. She loved her family and friends passionately. Alayna is survived by her mother Kara Barnes, father Clifton Wilson. Her Grandparents, William and Norma Barnes, CE Wilson and Tammy Pollard. Her siblings Alyssa Wyenandt, Ashlynn Driver, Isaac Wilson, Eli Wilson and Dawson Bellah. Her aunts and uncle, Kristen Phillips, Zoe Barnes and Luke Barnes. Her stepfather Kevin Driver and bonus mom Kimberly Strickland and step brother Remington Driver. All of her Teachers and classmates from Ms. Golds Kindergarten class at Grifton School. Numerous other friends and relatives that will miss her dearly. A Celebration of Life for Alayna will be Saturday May 28th, 2022, 12:00-9:00pm at the home of CE Wilson. Those who were touched by her life are invited to come celebrate it with the family.