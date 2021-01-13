Albert Earl Whitfield

GREENVILLE - Mr. Albert Earl Whitfield, 83, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 15, 2021, at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.

Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Albert E. Whitfield, is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.

