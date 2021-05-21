Aldine Cobb Hedgepeth, age 92, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 22, at 10:00 A.M. at Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville by Paster Bruce Jones. Mrs. Hedgepeth was born to Ida and Silas Cobb on May 10, 1929 in Edgecombe County. She was a longtime member of King’s Cross Roads Original Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-seven years, Luther Hedgepeth; brother, Everette Cobb; sisters, Liley Mae Phillips, Agnes Stokes, and Edna Horton. She is survived by two sons, Lawrence Hedgepeth and wife, Connie of Fountain and Kenneth Hedgepeth of the home; grandson, Derek and wife, Karen of Greenville; brother, Randolph Cobb of Macclesfield; sister, Doris Horton of Pinetops; and nieces and nephews that she dearly loved. The family will receive friends Friday evening at the Farmville Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. The family extends special thanks to her niece Joyce Stokes and caregivers, Stella Carmon and Mary Taylor; and to the nursing staff of MacGregor Downs. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .