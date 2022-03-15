Aldine Harrell Smith, 91 of Greenville, NC was called home by her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 11, 2022. Funeral service was held Monday, March 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm, Carlisle Funeral Home, Tarboro, NC with Pastor Keith Cobb officiating. Entombment followed at Falkland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Falkland, NC. Visitation with friends was at Carlisle Funeral Home on Monday from 12:30 - 2:00 pm. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Louis, parents, Tommie and Hattie Harrell, sisters, Josie Thomas, Gin Hearn and special bother-in-laws, Roy, and Alvin Smith. She is survived by her son, Rick Smith and wife, Linda of Belvoir, daughter, Edith Edwards and husband Frankie of Falkland; grandson, Louis Edwards ( Deborah) of Macclesfield; granddaughters, Gwen Peaden (Ray) of Macclesfield, Vanessa Smith of Wilson, Adrienne Covington (Robert) of Nashville, NC; great grandchildren, Tyler Peaden, David Edwards, Frankie Dale Edwards and Carley Edwards that live on the family farm in Macclesfield, NC; a special niece, Amanda Smith Ellis (Brad) of Rochester, Mn.; special sisters-in-law, Betsy Smith of Falkland and LaVerne Smith Heath (Ed) of Fountain, NC, many other special nieces and nephews that have fond memories of Christmas Eve and family reunions, with Aunt Aldine and Uncle Louis. There are also many special Harrell and Ellis Cousins that she continued to meet with, until the pandemic of 2020. She completed her education at the Greenville school of Cosmetology, Greenville, NC. She was owner of Aldine’s Beauty Shop in Crisp, NC where she made many lasting friendships. She was also co-owner of Bright Leaf Warehouse with her husband Louis in Farmville, NC. After Louis death she owned and operated the warehouse with her son-in-law, Frankie Edwards. There she also made many friends that shared her love of farming the lands of eastern North Carolina. The farmers continued to always ask her family “how is Miss Aldine” until her death. She was an active member of the Falkland Presbyterian Church, sang in choir until moving to Cypress Glen Retirement Center, where she attended the Methodist Services and made many lasting friendships. She volunteered at Vidant Medical Center and Cypress Glen gift shop. The family wishes to thank the staff of Cypress Glen for their love, care, and the staff of Vidant Inpatient Hospice Center in recent days. In lieu of flowers Aldine had asked everyone to consider memorial gifts to Benevolent Fund at Cypress Glen Retirement Center, 100 Hickory St., Greenville, N. C. 27858. Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc., of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com .