Alex Lee "Poppy" Brann, Jr.

Alex Lee Brann, Jr. "Poppy" took the hand of his Lord and Savior at 3:10 am Saturday, March 19th. There are no words that can describe the hole that is left in our hearts. We find comfort in knowing he was ready to leave this earth for his eternal home in heaven. To know him was to love him. People describe him as being a "wonderful person" a "kind and compassionate man". He was that and so much more. He was a dedicated and loving husband; he was an amazing father, grandfather, and uncle; a caring son and an incredible mentor and friend. The world lost an amazing man, but heaven gained a beautiful soul. After serving four years in the Air Force, Alex worked at Union Carbide for 22 years followed by managing the Auto Center at Sears where he was the "Tire Man," until his retirement in 2005. His second career path led him to community and public service where he worked with patients at Eastern Carolina Case Management and later Port Health. This is where he found his true passion. He was the best listener; helping others came so natural. He was truly the most selfless person you could know. In his spare time, he nurtured growth. He cared for many stray cats, ensuring they were loved and fed. He enjoyed his time in the yard, cutting grass and making things grow. He loved talking about Jesus. He always left things better than how he found them. Alex was a member of Reedy Branch Original FWB for over 70 years. He served as a Board Member and was ordained as a Deacon in November of 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Alex Lee Brann; mother, Cora Henderson Brann; father-in-law, Clifton Sutton; mother-in-law, Ida Sutton; and brother-in-law, Jimmie Sutton. He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Carolyn Sutton Brann; daughter, Lesley Brann Dover & spouse Stacy Dover; son, Eric Lee Brann and spouse Maegan Veillette Brann; four grandchildren, Chloe Bullock, Sumi Dover, Miles Brann, and Cora Brann; two nephews, Kevin and Ashley Sutton, sister-in-law, Linda Sutton; and a special cousin, Joy O'Neal. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel for our family and friends that have reached out, delivered meals, called and offered their loving support in many different ways. Without you this journey would be unbearable. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 3 pm at Reedy Branch FWB, Winterville, NC. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2 pm until the funeral hour at the church. Donations may be made to Reedy Branch Original FWB Church Cragmont Fund, 4464 Reedy Branch Rd., Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.