Alexander Lewis

Alexander James Lewis
GREENVILLE - Mr. Alexander James Lewis, 76, went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020.
Mr. Lewis worked as an engineer/planner at Carolina Telephone for many years. He loved golf and N.C. State. He was a deacon at church as well as a scout leader. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by one son, James Clyde Lewis of Williamston and daughter, Amy Davenport and her husband, Wesley of Greenville. Also 2 grandchildren, Cayley, and Carter Davenport.
Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Simons Lewis and Jarvis Lewis and a brother, Richard Lewis.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Martin Memorial Gardens at 2:00 P.M.
