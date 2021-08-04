Mr. Alfonzo Maurice Wright, 37, died July 22, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 7, 2021, at New Deliverance Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, 4346 South Edge Road, Ayden, NC. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC.

