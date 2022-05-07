Alfred S. King

Born September 13, 1927 to Lauden and Mary Belle Smith King in Weston, West Virginia. Dr. King passed away April 24, 2022. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Wade C. Wales, in Weston MD, and Fremont OH and graduated from Ross High School in 1945. He immediately joined the US Navy and served on the aircraft carriers U.S.S. Sicily CVE – 118 and U.S.S. Philippine Sea CV 47 for three years. He had many jobs, swim coach, teacher and principal to name a few. He retired as a professor at ECU. Al loved sports his entire life. He played on the first tennis team at Freemont Ross High School in 1945. He won his last championship trophy in tennis at the age of 76. He played baseball and softball to the age of 41 and met his future wife, Betsy, in the South Brevard Teachers Bowling League. Al married Betsy Ross Browne on Christmas Day in 1960 in Gaffney, South Carolina. They have two sons: Ted, who lives in Alpharetta, Georgia with his wife Lou and their daughters, Claire King and Cassie King Reese, married to Clayton Reese, son Cade Reese, and son Tom King, who lives in Raleigh, NC. He said that the most rewarding thing he ever did was to marry Betsy!! Al’s dogs were always very special throughout his life. He loved each and every one of them. Al was preceded in death by wife Betsy Ross Browne King, his mother and father, two older sisters, Aileen and Geraldine and stepfathers, Wade C. Wales and Milton Trick. The Celebration of Life will be on June 4th, 2022 from 11 AM – 1 PM at: Wimbledon Tennis Center: 1750 Wimbledon Dr, Greenville, NC 27858 In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Greenville Humane Society – http://hsecarolina.org