Alice Brewer Dickens, age 92, died on February 13 at Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community Stewart Health Center in Raleigh after several months of declining health. Mrs. Dickens was born on November 11, 1930 to the late Ernest and Mary Foxwell Brewer in Halifax County. She graduated from Littleton High School in 1948 where she was a star forward on her high school basketball team and was crowned Warren County Health Queen in 1946. Mrs. Dickens began her career at Southern Bell in Greensboro and then transferred to Raleigh. She played on a Raleigh City League basketball team and was named Best All-Round Guard in the league in 1950. Alice married Mahlon (Mel) Dickens, her brother's best friend, on March 3, 1950 at Fairmont United Methodist Church in Raleigh. They attended Forest Hills Baptist Church in Raleigh in the early years of their marriage. Alice and Mel eventually lived in Charlotte, NC, Knoxville, TN, Lewiston, NC and Garner, NC before moving to Greenville, NC in 1974. After her third child was born, Mrs. Dickens was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. She was a devoted mother, always wanting to provide a strong spiritual foundation as she shared her faith with her children. She returned to work in 1977 at First Citizens Bank in Greenville, NC and retired in 1996. During retirement she enjoyed swimming, walking with friends, and her many church activities. Mrs. Dickens was an accomplished cook and seamstress from an early age and sewed many of her daughters' clothing during their years at home. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Dickens was a member of Oakmont Baptist Church in Greenville for over 36 years, faithfully volunteering through her early years in the youth ministry, and later as a preschool Sunday School teacher, Chancel Choir member, and teller. She had a passion for visiting church prospects, along with participating in a ladies prayer group and scripture memory group at Oakmont. Alice and Mel moved to Springmoor Retirement Community in 2010 and became members of Greystone Baptist Church. After 71 years of marriage, Mel preceded her in death on October 16, 2020. Mrs. Dickens is survived by their four children: Pam Aycock and husband Mahlon of Raleigh; Leslie Rogers and husband Greg of Greenville; Lori Britt and husband Garry of Raleigh; and Dr. M. Alan Dickens and wife Page of Raleigh; nine grandchildren: Kristen Wofford (Jonathan), Elizabeth Delorme, Matthew Aycock, Philip Rogers (Rebekah), Lauren Beam (Jonathan), Adam Gardner, Taylor Oakes (Will), Katie Dickens, and Maddie Sullivan (Stephen); eleven great-grandchildren; her sisters Caroline Kastleberg of Richmond, Virginia and Mary Ladd (Zack) of Raleigh, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brothers Walter and Ed Brewer, and sisters Sarah Warren and Ann Stauffer. There are not enough words to express the love she had for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed, but our joy is in knowing that she loved God and is fully in God's eternal presence. A service to celebrate Mrs. Dickens' life will be held on Sunday, February 26 at 3:00 pm in the Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community Auditorium officiated by her long-time pastor and son-in-law, Dr. Greg Rogers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.