Alice Bryant

Alice Leota Edwards Bryant
RICHMOND - Alice Leota Edwards Bryant, 82, of Richmond, VA, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 20, 1939 in Greenville, NC, to Lennie Wardell (Jaybird) and Dorothy Raymond Tyson Edwards Stewart, who predeceased her. She was the granddaughter of Henry and Alice Allen Edwards and Benjamin Leon and Lela Leota Jenkins Tyson, all who predeceased her. She graduated from St. Mary's Junior College in Raleigh in 1959 and graduated from East Carolina University in 1961. After college, she taught math at J. H. Rose High School in Greenville, NC, Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, VA, and Thomas Harrison Middle School in Harrisonburg, VA. She retired from teaching in 1996 and later worked for the 2000 Census. Everywhere she lived, she was an active church member, attending Red Oak Christian Church in Greenville, Haygood United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, VA, Bridgewater United Methodist Church in Bridgewater, VA, and Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Short Pump, VA. After living in Greenville, NC, Virginia Beach and the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, she settled at Cedarfield Retirement Community in Richmond, VA. She traveled throughout the United States and Europe, enjoyed playing bridge, made beautiful quilts, volunteered at church and with the Girl Scouts, read voraciously, and adored her children and grandchildren.
For 46 happy years, she was married to Sherrill Miller Bryant, who predeceased her.
She is survived by her two daughters, Dorothy Anna (Dottie) Bryant Chilton and husband, Gil of Richmond, VA, and Susan Lee Bryant Schuffenhauer and husband, Glenn of Decatur, GA; a daughter-in-law, Constanza G. Bryant of Bradenton Beach, FL; two brothers, Robert Leon Edwards and wife Kathryn, of Winston-Salem, NC, and Raymond Wardell Edwards and wife Allyson, of Greenville, NC; sisters-in-law Gaye Bryant of Goldsboro, NC, and Juanita Bryant of Raleigh, NC; six grandchildren, Catherine, Matthew, and Sarah Chilton and Anna, Carson, and Rhoen Schuffenhauer; many beloved nieces and nephews; and high school sweetheart and golden years boyfriend Tom "Nick" Nichols.
She was preceded in death by her son, Hugh Wardell Bryant; stepfather, Robert Earle Stewart, sisters-in-law Ruth B. Spainhour, Irene B. Stinson, Ann B. Shaw, Roselyn B. Smith; and brothers-in-law Frank Bryant and Herb Bryant.
Given the current COVID surge, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Richmond, VA.
For those who wish to do so, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (Georgia and South Carolina Chapter), 3525 Piedmont Road N.E., Building 5, Suite 120, Atlanta, GA 30305 ; St. Mary's School, Class of 59 Scholarship, 900 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27603 or East Carolina University, Division of University Advancement, 2200 S. Charles Blvd., Mail Stop 301, Greenville, NC 27858-4353.