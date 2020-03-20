Alice Cannon Daniel
NEW BERN - Alice Cannon Daniel, of New Bern, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was 82.
Friends and family are invited to attend visitation services at Wilkerson Funeral Home located at 2100 East Fifth Street in Greenville, Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Pinewood Memorial Park, Highway 33 East in Greenville.
Born to Richard "Luby" Cannon and Essie Dee Harris Cannon on November 6, 1937 in Pitt County, North Carolina, Alice is survived by her daughter, Julia Lynn Daniel, of Kill Devil Hills; her son, Michael Alan Daniel and wife, Kelli, of Durham; her brother, Richard Luby "Junior" Cannon and wife, Janis, of Vanceboro; Donald Dewitt Cannon and wife, Hazel, of Ayden; and Charles Edward Cannon of Ayden. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-eight years, Arthur William Daniel, Jr.; her parents, Luby and Essie Dee; her brother Bobby Ray; and sisters, Delores and Nancy Carol.
Alice enjoyed a career as a registered nurse at Park View and Nash General Hospitals in Rocky Mount, specializing in critical care. A dynamic and brilliant woman, Alice was a wonderful teacher, devoted wife and mother and lover of animals. Her generosity was legendary and she had endless stories to tell. She loved to laugh and loved to make others laugh. She will be missed by everyone and by all creatures great and small.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to your charity of choice.
