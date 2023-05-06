Alice Jean "Buggy" Cox Smith peacefully left this life for her heavenly home on Sunday, April 30, 2023, with her two daughters by her side. A memorial service to celebrate Buggy's life was held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 am at Ayden Christian Church, 462 Second Street, Ayden, North Carolina. Buggy was blessed with 89 years of a life filled with love and laughter --- including many an occasion dancing and singing away with husband, Bill Smith, during their 65 years of marriage before his passing in 2015. Buggy was born on January 16, 1934 to Clinton B. Cox and Annie Arnold Cox, and she spent her earliest days adventuring with her siblings on the family farm. Buggy's inner strength of character was evident even in her youth, as she dedicated herself to becoming the best basketball player she could be despite the circumstances of the times that placed many obstacles before a female athlete in the 1950's. Buggy's athletic accomplishments were recognized for the amazing achievements that they were when, nearly 64 years after she last stepped off the basketball court at Ayden High School, she became the first female to ever receive the Legend Award from the Community Foundation of Ayden. After high school, Buggy became a supervisor at the DuPont plant. Together with her husband, Bill, she raised her two daughters on "The Circle" in Ayden. In retirement, Buggy and Bill never tired of each other's company, spending their time tending to their garden, riding their bikes around the neighborhood, "knocking out" to peruse the local stores, playing cards, eating barbecue at "Pete's", singing and playing the harmonica, and heading to Atlantic Beach to fish and relax. Buggy and Bill doted on their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a family celebration was never complete without Buggy's famed lemon cake. Buggy is survived by her daughters, Connie Eppley and Tena Hardee and husband, Charles Hardee, all of Greenville, and by her six grandchildren, Jordan Blodgett and husband Kyle Blodgett, Jessie Massey and husband Brack Massey, Jamie Stone and husband David Stone, Chad Eppley, Dylan Eppley and Kalie Eppley, and by nine great-grandchildren, Charlie, Tucker and James Blodgett, Mackenzie, Brinley and Braxton Massey, and Ben, George and Teddy Stone, and by two sisters, Mae Eichorn and Judy Smith and husband, Danny Smith. Buggy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Smith, her sister, Mildred Wilson, and her brothers, CJ and Bruce Cox. To her family, Buggy will always be a "Legend" - one whose kindness, faith, love, sense of humor, and devotion to family has been passed on to those fortunate enough to call her "Shug," "Mom," sister, "Grandmama," "Greatmama," and friend. She was beloved by her family, and they will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, the Pitt County Animal Shelter, or Ayden Christian Church.