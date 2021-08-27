Mrs. Alice June Haddock Chudnoff, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at her home. She was born on June 8, 1932 in Pitt County, NC to Lyman and Cassie Sawyer Haddock. June was preceded in death in 2009 by her loving husband of 55 years, Andre Chudnoff. Mrs. Chudnoff was also preceded in death by her parents Lyman and Cassie Haddock and brothers, Ronald, Wilton, and Graham Haddock, and sister, Mildred Haddock Jackson. June, a graduate of Winterville High School was Class President, Treasurer, Class Reporter, and member of Student Council. June was also voted “Most Intellectual” by her graduating class in 1950. June then went on to attend East Carolina Teacher’s College. Following her attendance at East Carolina Teacher’s College, she moved to New York to pursue a career in Broadcasting where she was hired by NBC Broadcasting Company. June also enjoyed working as a part time fashion model. While in New York City, June met her future husband, Andre Chudnoff in 1953 while he was attending Harvard University. They were married in December of 1954. After Andre’s graduation from Harvard University, they stayed a short time in Connecticut, before moving to Paris, France. They eventually made their permanent home in London, England and remained until 2010 following the death of her husband. She was a devoted wife and enjoyed traveling the world with Andre and assisting him in his business, as he was self-employed as an International Business Consultant and Broker. After Andre’s death in 2009, June returned to the states to be close to her family and live in the rural community in which she loved. She was a very generous and loving person who will be greatly missed by all those that loved her. The funeral service will be conducted by the Reverend Roger Haithcock, Saturday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 3 to 4 PM prior to the service. She is survived by her brothers, Marlon Haddock and wife, Bettie and Phillip Haddock, all of Winterville; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Rose Hill FWB Church, County Home Road, Winterville NC Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com