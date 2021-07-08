Alice Little Rouse

Mrs. Alice Little Rouse, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at her residence. A graveside service will be held Friday at 3:30 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park officiated by her Pastor Rev. Phillip Boykin. Mrs. Rouse was a native of Pitt County, was born November 11, 1936 to James Little, Jr and Lottie Garris Little. She had made her home near Black Jack since 1966 and was employed as a seamstress at Prep Shirt for 24 years. She also worked at the NC License Plate Agency in Greenville until her retirement in 1994. She was an active member of Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church, where she taught the Ladies Sunday School Class for many years. Mrs. Rouse had been an ordained minister for the past 21 years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rouse was preceded in death by a son James Earl Rouse in 1975; and brothers, Carrold Little, Irvin Thomas (Sam) Little, James Richard Little. She is survived by her husband, Ned H. Rouse; son, Ned Holden Rouse, Jr. and wife, Cathy of Winterville; grandchildren, Christopher Rouse and wife, Robin and Crystal Rouse; sisters, Doris L. Stokes of Winston-Salem and Joyce L. Green of Chickasaw, Alabama. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund at Black Jack OFWB Church, 2972 Black Jack – Simpson Road, Greenville, NC 27858 or to the Free Will Baptist Children’s Home, P. O. Box 249, Middlesex, NC 27557. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com .

