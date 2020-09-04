Alice White

Alice "Jean" McLawhorn White
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Alice (Jean) McLawhorn White, 87, passed away peacefully September, 2, 2020 with her children by her side.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:30 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 to 11 AM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Mrs. White was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and a graduate of Belvoir-Falkland High School. She worked for several years with the ECU Bookstore. She also operated a craft store out of her home, making a variety of handmade items out of tobacco and other farm items. She especially enjoyed cooking for family and friends, sewing, and refinishing and reupholstering furniture. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and took great pride in all of them.
Mrs. White was a member of Ayden Christian Church, where she had been active in the Keenagers group when she was able. She was a hospitable lady whose home was always open to friends and family who wanted or needed a place to stay.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Gardner White: and brothers. Freddie, Charles, and Dick McLawhorn.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Terrie) White Bibb, and husband, Irvin, of Greenville; son, B. Gardner White, Jr. and wife, Beverly, of Ayden; grandchildren, Erin Bibb Mercer and husband, Justin, of Wendell, NC, Cameron Bibb and wife, Brittan Wheeler Bibb, of Wilmore, KY, and Kevin White and wife, Amanda Diane White, of Hillsborough, NC; great-grandchildren, Elliana Bibb, Charlotte Mercer, Elijah Bibb, Benjamin Bibb, Izze White, and August White; sisters, Annas Bullock and husband, Howard, Evonne Ellis and husband, Marvin, Anna Sue Best and husband, Tad, and Linda Boyd; brothers, Joe McLawhorn and wife, Deanie, and Jack McLawhorn; sister-in-law, Vivian McLawhorn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vidant Home Health & Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.