Alicia Patrice Riley, 43, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 3 pm Faith Assembly Church. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Alicia spent the majority of her life in Greenville and was a 1997 graduate of D.H. Conley High School. She studied marketing at Johnson & Wells University in RI and earned an associate degree in paralegal technology from PCC. She worked as a paralegal for Richard C. Poole, where she thoroughly enjoyed her work. She even volunteered at the Legal Aid Office in Greenville. Alicia loved music and singing, spending time with her family and was a gourmet cook. She had a big heart and was always there to help people. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Rev. Albert Wingate and Doris Wingate Rogers; step-grandfather, Don Rogers, paternal grandparents, Patrice and Joseph Riley. She is survived by her children, Isabella Matterson DiOrio, Ava Grace DiOrio, and James Matthew Clark; parents, Michael and Rhonda Riley, all of Greenville; brothers, Jonathan Riley and wife, Elizabeth Balzano Riley, of NJ and Stephen Riley and companion, Janece Garrison of SC; nephews, Nicholas and Lucca Riley; and many extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smith Funeral Service, 605 Country Club Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 for which the funds will be used to set up an educational fund for her children. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.