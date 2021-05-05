Allen H. Johnson, age 74, of Grimesland, NC passed away unexpectedly on the morning of May 2, 2021 at Vidant Hospital in Greenville. A “Celebration of Life” service will be held Thursday at 5:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Greenville, North Carolina. The family will receive friends following the service. Allen was born and grew up in NJ and after serving in the US army from 1966 to 1969. He moved to Phoenix Arizona in 1970. He lived in Arizona until 2002, when he moved to Greenville, NC to work at DSM Pharmaceuticals, (now Patheon a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), where he was still working at the time of his death. Allen was a single parent raising his son and stepson as children and was truly “Mr. Mom”. Allen treated everyone he met with kindness, generosity, and a great sense of humor. He loved animals so much and treated his dogs Goldie and Charlie like children. He will be dearly missed by both family and friends. He leaves behind his beloved family, including wife, Nancy; son, Aaron Johnson (wife, Monica) and grandson, James Allen Johnson of Surprise, Arizona; stepson, Dan Daugherty (wife, Jody) and grandson, Thane and granddaughter Brianna of Madison, Wisconsin. He also had an estranged stepson, Roger of Indiana. Additionally, he is survived by his sister Dawn Ned of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Dee Alice PieKielek of Winder, Georgia; and brother, Howard Johnson of New Jersey. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com