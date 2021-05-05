Allen H. Johnson

Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Cloudy in the morning followed by isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.