Allen James Steinbauer, age 86, of Farmville, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, surrounded in love by his wife and sons. Allen was born in Browerville, MN but lived in Milwaukee, WI until he turned 18 and enlisted in the US Army. During his 22 years of service his various assignments were in the Military Police, Infantry, Field Artillery, and Signal Company. He served in Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and 2 tours in Germany. He advanced through the ranks and retired as a First Sergeant. His many awards include the Bronze Star, CIB (Combat Infantry Badge), Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal with clasp, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Overseas Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Expert Badge in Rifle and Pistol Marksmanship. Although he called Colorado Springs home, he met and married Mary Allen and they moved to Farmville, NC in September 1995. During that time he worked for the Enterprise Car Rental Agency and Home Systems Audio Video which he really enjoyed. He loved going to the movies with his friends and watching football. He attended the First Christian Church in Farmville where he and his wife were married in 1987. He joined the church on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2014, which was also his 78th birthday. Allen was preceded in death by a son, Ryan, and his parents. Surviving is his loving wife of 35 years, Mary; sons, Ricky Steinbauer (Sarah) of Clayton, NC and Randy Steinbauer (Monique) of Gilbert, AZ. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Bradley (Lauren), Brittany, Brandi, Christin; two great grandchildren, Dianna and Amelia; 2 special nieces, Ginger Davis (Patton) and Elizabeth Trenbeath (Mike); great-nephews, Tripp and Joseph; great-niece, Megan (Matt); additional family son, David Johnson (Ashley); with 2 step -grandchildren, Eliza and Dalton. He loved God and his country. He was concerned about the loss of traditional values in America. He was firm in his beliefs but was also a polite and gentle person and had a great sense of humor. Allen will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 24 at the First Christian Church of Farmville. A graveside service with military honors will be held following the service at the church, with visitation following after the graveside. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Farmville Fire Department, Farmville EMS, or the First Christian Church of Farmville. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.