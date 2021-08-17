Mr. Edward Allen Malloy, 62, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his home. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. A native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, Allen was the son of the late William & June Page Malloy. He was employed by Diamond International and worked as a supervisor. When he wasn’t working, he loved the game of golf and watching basketball & football games. However, his greatest love and joy came from spending time with his grandchildren and his cats, whom he loved very much. In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Wynne; and brother, James Edgar Morris. He is survived by son, Matthew Malloy and wife, Kayleigh of Conway, SC; daughter, Candice Malloy of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Broxton & Amelia Malloy; and sister, Teresa McKeel of Winterville. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.