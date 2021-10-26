Allison Turnage
FARMVILLE - On October 22, 2021, Allison Turnage, 62, died in her family home in Farmville with her faithful husband by her side.
Allison was born on January 5, 1959, in Raleigh, North Carolina to Aaron Calhoun Turnage, Jr. and Vivian Taylor Turnage. She was a graduate of Farmville Central High School and earned her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from East Carolina University in 1979.
She then began her 27-year career with Pitt County Public Schools as a home economics teacher at Farmville Central High School. In 1985 she received her Master of Education from ECU and continued her career at Farmville Central as a Guidance Counselor.
Allison had a kind and gentle spirit. Her servant's heart and desire to make the lives of others better was evident throughout her professional and personal life. As an educator she invested in her community in ways that will long outlive her. Above all she was a dedicated and selfless wife, mother, and grandmother.
Allison is survived by her husband and life partner, John Thomas Woodall; siblings Sheila Turnage and Rodney Beasley of Farmville, and Michael Turnage and Susan Bowyer of Pittsboro; and daughters Lauren Schreckengost and husband Charles Elvis of Farmville, Karen Turnage Boyd and husband Alan of Farmville, and Haven Krarup and husband Nicholas of Tampa Florida.
She was especially proud of and thankful for her seven grandchildren-Vivian Ashley Boyd (13), Julian David Boyd (10), Lillian Emma Boyd (7), Olivia Peyton Schreckengost (6), Harrison Michael Schreckengost (5), Taylor Marie Krarup (3), and Jackson Viggo Krarup (1). In addition, she leaves behind a number of loving cousins, friends, students, and co-workers.
Those who knew Allison well have always known she was better suited for heaven than for this world. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Allison's life will be held on Tuesday, October 26, at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home. Visitation was held on Monday October 25, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.