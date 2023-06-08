...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for
Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT Thursday night.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
Alma (Dena) Lorena Denton Morgan (Moore) of Powhatan, VA, joined her Lord and Savior on May 25, 2023, at the age of 83. Dena was born June 4, 1939 in Powhatan, VA. Dena, as she was affectionately known, is survived by her husband, Bobby E. Moore, Sr.; a daughter from her first marriage, Dawn (Tony) McQueen; a granddaughter, Kristen (Matt) Nielsen and a great grandson, Cameron Metcalf, an aunt, Nancy (Ed) Alexander, many nieces and nephews including Donna LaBelle and Russ Jones, whom she was particularly close to. Through her marriage to Bobby, Dena gained a bonus family including 3 children; Anita (Curtis) West, Bobby E. (Heather) Moore, Jr. and Charity “Cookie” Moore (Shaun Patterson) and 5 grandchildren; Meghan West, Jared West, Bryce Moore, Hailey Moore and Erin Moore. Dena is preceded in death by her first husband, Doug Morgan, biological parents Herman and Hattie Denton, along with nine brothers and sisters and her adoptive parents, Roy and Estelle Nicholls. After earning her teaching degree from James Madison University, Dena taught in the Virginia and North Carolina School Systems for over 40 years. She found great joy from teaching those that faced more challenges than most. She was well loved for her generosity and kindness. While always staying strong in her faith, Dena became an active member and volunteer of Graceland Baptist Church after moving back to Virginia. She was also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, NC. We were blessed to have such a sweet soul in our lives. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield VA, 23832. Her funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial services will later be held in both Ayden, NC and Chesterfield, VA. More details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association | Donate to Fight Alzheimer's Disease are welcomed.