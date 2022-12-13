Mrs. Alma Jean Blackmon Bass, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice House. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 14 at 2:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery in Dunn. Alma Jean was born in Johnston County to the late William McKinley and Lenora Price Blackmon. She grew up on a tobacco farm and always proudly said that she was "a Blackmon from Blackmon's Crossroads." She graduated from Four Oaks High School in 1951 as valedictorian of her senior class. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Clayton Vondrue Bass, and they remained devoted to each other for 69 years. Alma Jean was a retired rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service and was a member of Faith Assembly Church in Winterville. She was well-known for her faithfulness, her kind heart, and especially for her cooking. Her red velvet cakes, strawberry pies, and chocolate fudge were legendary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, an infant daughter, Sharon Lee Bass, daughter, Sandra Bass Palmer, and sister, Jerri McLamb. Alma Jean is survived by her daughter, Vonda Bass Robinson and husband, Les, of Greenville; granddaughter, Caroline Lassiter of Raleigh; grandson, Clay Robinson, and granddaughter, Kate Robinson, of Greenville; nephews, Sam McLamb and wife, Teena, of Mills River, and Gary McLamb, and wife, Inge, of Burlington, and their families. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, Marcelia Reeves, Ernestine Langley, and Emma Langs. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to: Faith Assembly Church, Foreign Missions, 5005 Corey Road, Winterville, NC 28590 to support mission work across the globe. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com